Siotame Kubu’s application to join Lautoka will be reviewed

There seems to be a technical issue regarding Labasa football striker Siotame Kubu’s release to join Lautoka.

Kubu was one of the players who applied for his release from Labasa to join the Blues in the mid-season transfer window but FBC Sports understands the Babasiga Lions striker wants to withdraw his application.

When contacted by FBC Sports today, Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says he is aware of the issue but there is a process to follow.

“We are still holding on to his (Kubu) application, and when the application is lodged for any player. Then the player cannot withdraw for the next 7 days. He can only do that after the expiry of the 7 day period. We are in the 6th day so we will wait and see then Fiji FA will intervene.”

Meanwhile, there will be a Vodafone Premier League match tomorrow as Lautoka hosts Ba at 6pm at Churchill Park. You can catch the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

Both Ba and Lautoka will play two VPL games this week.

The Men In Black will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm while the sugar city boys meet Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm.

In other VPL matches, Suva will face Rewa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm on Sunday and Labasa host Nadi at Subrail Park on Saturday at 2pm.

Don’t forget you can watch the Rewa/Suva clash on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.