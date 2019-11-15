Siotame Kubu stays with Labasa

The Labasa football side will still have one of their star players when they play Nadi tomorrow at Subrail Park.

Striker Siotame Kubu who scored the winner for the Babasiga Lions against Lautoka in the Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants final last year has opted to stay with Labasa.

Kubu earlier applied his release from Labasa to join former team Lautoka in the mid-season transfer window but this will not be the case says Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Article continues after advertisement

“Siotame Kubu at the expiry of his seven days of application has sent in a send back withdrawing his application for transfer which means he will remain with Labasa FA”.

Labasa will host Nadi at Subrail Park tomorrow at 2pm.

In another VPL match tomorrow, Ba play Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

There will be two games on Sunday with Suva hosting Rewa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm and Lautoka will play Navua at the same time at the Uprising Resort ground in Pacific Harbour.

You can watch the Suva/Rewa match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.