Sheffield United stun Manchester United

Manchester United’s chance in getting back to the top of the Premier League table was shattered this morning.

This is after bottom-of-the-table side Sheffield United caused a stunning upset with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain second on the table with 40 points while Manchester City leads with 41 points and a game to spare.

In other results today, Aston Villa 2-3 Burnley, Chelsea 0-0 Wolves,Brighton 0-0 Fulham and Leicester 1-1 Everton.