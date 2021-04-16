Sheffield United relegated

Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship after losing to the Wolves in their English Premier League clash today.

Willian Jose’s first goal for Wolves secured victory sending Sheffield to its inevitable demotion for a few days.

It was Wolves who edged a poor game of few chances, when they broke downfield after Enda Stevens’ shot had been blocked.

Article continues after advertisement

Adama Traore created room close to the goal-line and delivered a low cross into the six-yard box, which Jose swept home.