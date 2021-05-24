Football
Shalmeen saves Nadi to secure semi-final spot
January 29, 2022 12:55 pm
Nadi bundled Ba out of the semi-final after a strong performance handing them a 1 nil win.
The lone goal was made by captain Mohammed Shalmeen awarded through a penalty kick.
Both the teams would not give in during the first half after a strong attacking game from both sides.
Nadi had majority possession but mainly failed at the finishing.
The game closed in a nil-all draw at halftime.
The second half got intense as both teams were ruthless giving their all.
Nadi was awarded a penalty kick after a foul by Ba.
With the clock ticking Nadi captain Mohammed Shalmeen broke the deadlock with a direct goal, giving Nadi a higher chance of making it into the semi-final.
