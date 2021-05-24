Shalmeen saves Nadi to secure semi-final spot

Nadi bundled Ba out of the semi-final after a strong performance handing them a 1 nil win.

The lone goal was made by captain Mohammed Shalmeen awarded through a penalty kick.

Both the teams would not give in during the first half after a strong attacking game from both sides.

Nadi had majority possession but mainly failed at the finishing.

The game closed in a nil-all draw at halftime.

The second half got intense as both teams were ruthless giving their all.

Nadi was awarded a penalty kick after a foul by Ba.

With the clock ticking Nadi captain Mohammed Shalmeen broke the deadlock with a direct goal, giving Nadi a higher chance of making it into the semi-final.