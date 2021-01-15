Shalen Lal is new Nadi coach

Former Fiji rep Shalen Lal has been appointed the new coach for the Nadi football team.

Lal replaces Kamal Swamy who has joined Ba football as the head coach.

Nadi Football President Ashwan Singh says Lal comes with a wealth of experience and will be an asset to the Green Machine.

Article continues after advertisement

“There was no other choice, I called the Mr Yogen Dutt, he recommended Mr Shalen Lal as a very good coach. He is ex Ba rep and also coached the Under-19 Fiji team and Under-20 Fiji team. I think he is the right person to guide Nadi this year.”

Lal is expected to start training the team tomorrow at Prince Charles in Nadi.