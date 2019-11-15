Shaky-win over Nadi a wake-up call says Khan

The near-loss to Nadi football on the weekend is a wake-up to Flow Valves Suva football side.

This is according to Coach Babs Khan as the side heads back into training camp today.

Khan says the Capital side had rested on their laurels of being the only unbeaten team in VPL and the Jetsetters reminded them of their ultimate goal.

“Nadi just woke us up from that shaky win and it’s like a wake-up call for us. I think it’s good that that happens when you staying undefeated and we got a bit too complex and I think it’s good that they shake us up.”

The Coach adds they will work on sharpening areas including passing, ball control and fitness before they take the field this weekend.

The Capital City side takes on the Men in Black on Saturday, 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba.

The match will be aired live on FBC TV and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.