Shahil Dave stars for Suva

Suva had a lucky escape after managing to secure a 1-nil win against Navua today in round three of the Digicel Premier League.

Shahil Dave starred for the Whites scoring the lone goal of the match 25minutes into the first half to give the capital side an early lead.

The combination of Navua youngster Thomas Dunn and Kristesh Prasad kept the Suva side on their toes, applying pressure on their opponent’s goal line, but could not get past the gloves of Suva’s Atunaisa Naucukidi.

Navua made some changes to its lineup in the second half bringing in Manav Permal, Netani Doli, and Apisai Smith which had a significant impact on the visitors’ performance.

Navua looked a better side of the two, pushing the much experienced Suva, this in turn paid off with Smith managing to place the ball neatly into the net in the 44th minute.

Unfortunately, the referee disallowed the goal ruling it as an offside, cancelling the goal.

Suva’s Merril Nand came off the bench to replace Iosefo Verevou in the final minutes of play adding Suva’s strong defense to keep Navua from scoring in the final minute.