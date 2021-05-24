Seven unbeaten in TIV Sangam tournament

There’re seven unbeaten teams in the TIV Sangam Easter championship in Lautoka.

Defending champion Lautoka, Nadi, Varoka, Navua, and Rifle Range all have three wins from the pool games.

Also unbeaten are Nadroga and Nasinu who have seven points from two wins and a draw.

The round of 16 and quarterfinals will be held today with the semifinals and final tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Sanatan tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka will have their eliminations as well today.

A new champion will be crowned tomorrow as Lautoka is not part of the competition.