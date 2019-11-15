Set piece improvement for Nadi

The Nadi football side has taken the 2-1 loss against Rewa last week as a learning curve to better their performance in the remainder of the Vodafone Premier League.

As the Jetsetters prepare to take on Nasinu on Sunday, one of the key areas that the side will focus on is maintaining possession.

Head Coach Kamal Swamy says looking at last week’s match, both teams were able to score a goal each from set-pieces.

“We will work on our possession and keeping possession and set pieces if you look at the two teams both the teams worked on the set pieces and scored goals and not from the open play.”

Meanwhile, two VPL matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Nasinu will play Nadi at 1pm followed by the Suva and Navua match at 3pm.

Rewa hosts Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Sunday. This match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

Lautoka will play Ba in the lone Vodafone Premier League match on Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.