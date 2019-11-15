Serritslev's work permit approved

The Fiji Football Association confirms that the national coach’s work permit has been approved.

Flemming Serritslev, the new national football coach was appointed earlier this year and is set to officially to carry out his duties.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will be lodging his salary application soon with the Fiji Sports Commission.

“His work permit has been approved, yesterday we have paid the required fee so we should receive the original work permit by tomorrow and then we will lodge it with the sports commission”

Serritslev was appointed after the resignation of Christophe Gamel last year.