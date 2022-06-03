Serritslev’s touch for Labasa

[File Photo]

Four-time Digicel Fiji FACT champions, 4R Electrical Labasa is thankful for the timely assistance of national coach Fleming Serristlev.

The side meets RC Manubhai Ba in the semi-final at 2.30pm tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Serristlev has been helping the Babasiga Lions and Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap says the nationa mentor’s touch is a morale booster for them.

Article continues after advertisement

The Labasa school teacher adds Serristlev is a top coach in the country, with a wealth of experience and he looks up to him.

Pratap says they have the same squad from the pool games but believes it’ll be a good game against Ba.

He adds the Men In Black is a different team altogether in tournaments.

“It will be a good encounter against Ba but we have full respect for the Ba team, we know they’re traditional giants and they’re team to be reckoned with during the tournaments.”

Labasa last won the Fiji FACT title in 2015 after beating Rewa 2-0 in the final.

The second semifinal tomorrow will see defending champions Ram’s Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva taking on Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka at 5pm and the final will kick off at 3pm on Sunday.