Serritslev works with district coaches

Fiji Football National Head Coach Flemming Serritslev is working with district coaches in his bid to lift the standard in Fiji.

The 70-year-old has been hosting a National Coaching Workshops around the country where district level football coaches raised their concerns on the time given to teams to prepare for competitions.

The Danish national believes improving his relationship with the district coaches is top priority for him.

“Only together we can make Fiji Football better. For me I think it is important that I have a good corporation with the coaches, not only about the topics that we have taken up here, it is important for me to learn the coaches, to know and have this good cooperation.”

Serritslev hosted the National Coaching Workshop in Labasa yesterday and will hold a similar workshop in Ba next week.