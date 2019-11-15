Serritslev to hold Youth and Women’s coaching workshop

National football coach Flemming Serritslev will be holding a coaching workshop for youth and women coaches.

This is part of Serritselv’s goal of fostering the growth of football in the country.

In the past weeks, the national side Head Coach had been carrying out coaching workshops for district coaches in the central/eastern, western and northern division.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says Serritslev will now focus on conducting workshops with youths and women’s coaches.

“Starting this week again, we are starting with the women coaches and the youth coaches in the same format.”

The workshop will focus mainly on areas coaches need to work on with the players including speed and mentality of the players.

Yusuf says this will be vital for women and youth coaches as they look to elevate the standard of women’s football in the country as well as developing the sport from the grassroot level.