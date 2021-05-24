Home

Football

Serritslev satisfied with performance in first international

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 6:00 am
[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys had its first warm-up match after two years last night.

The national side played Vanuatu in a friendly match at the Qatar University Ground.

Sairusi Nalaubu scored a hat-trick.

Article continues after advertisement

Patrick Joseph, Afraz Ali, Nabil Begg, Rahul Naresh, Lekima Gonerau and Isikeli Sevanaia were introduced later into the match.

Head Coach Flemming Serritslev says it’s satisfying to see the players execute what they learnt during training.

“The result doesn’t matter but the way we played, it matters. I’m really happy to see and practice what we have been training on a lot in the last two years. It really came true in the match so, I’m really satisfied.”

The Bula Boys meet New Caledonia in its first Qatar World Cup qualifier next Saturday at 5am.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues this week with a double-header to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battles Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the double-header match live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

