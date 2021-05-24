Football
Serritslev optimistic of chances
March 18, 2022 12:25 pm
Roy Krishna training with the Fiji football team [Source: Fiji Football]
The Digicel National Football team has been boosted with the return of Captain Roy Krishna.
Krishna had his first training run with the team after arriving from India and is expected to play against New Caledonia tomorrow in its first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers
Speaking from Qatar, Head Coach Flemming Serritslev says all teams have had no competition for more than a year and it’s hard to predict their opponent’s capabilities.
Serritslev says the Bula Boys will have to rely on their instincts and focus on their own playing style as they prepare to take down the 153rd ranked team in the world.
“We are also able to implement our playing style philosophy also in the match against New Caledonia, if we can do this then I’m optimistic but I’m very much aware that New Caledonia they’re normally a strong team and seeing with my glasses I know it’ll be a very good match”.
Serritslev says they know there is a tough task ahead but the boys are in high spirits.
Fiji plays New Caledonia at 5am tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.
Meanwhile, four matches including one Digicel Women’s Super League and three Digicel Premier League will be held at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday.
Rewa women faces Suva at 11am followed by the first DPL match between Navua and Nasinu at 1pm.
At 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.
All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|13
|SUVA
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|7
|+5
|13
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|NAVUA
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|6
|NASINU
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADROGA
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|LABASA
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Click on the image for a bigger view
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|-
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium