Football

Serritslev optimistic of chances

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 12:25 pm
Roy Krishna training with the Fiji football team [Source: Fiji Football]

The Digicel National Football team has been boosted with the return of Captain Roy Krishna.

Krishna had his first training run with the team after arriving from India and is expected to play against New Caledonia tomorrow in its first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers

Speaking from Qatar, Head Coach Flemming Serritslev says all teams have had no competition for more than a year and it’s hard to predict their opponent’s capabilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Serritslev says the Bula Boys will have to rely on their instincts and focus on their own playing style as they prepare to take down the 153rd ranked team in the world.

“We are also able to implement our playing style philosophy also in the match against New Caledonia, if we can do this then I’m optimistic but I’m very much aware that New Caledonia they’re normally a strong team and seeing with my glasses I know it’ll be a very good match”.

Serritslev says they know there is a tough task ahead but the boys are in high spirits.

Fiji plays New Caledonia at 5am tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, four matches including one Digicel Women’s Super League and three Digicel Premier League will be held at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Rewa women faces Suva at 11am followed by the first DPL match between Navua and Nasinu at 1pm.

At 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.

All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA541081+713
SUVA5410127+513
TAILEVU NAITASIRI52126517
BA420284+46
NADI420257-26
NAVUA5203910-16
NASINU511369-34
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADROGA4103210
-83
LABASA502328-62


Click on the image for a bigger view

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
Round 6
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu-NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadi-BaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa-SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

