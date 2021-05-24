Serritslev optimistic of chances

The Digicel National Football team has been boosted with the return of Captain Roy Krishna.

Krishna had his first training run with the team after arriving from India and is expected to play against New Caledonia tomorrow in its first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers

Speaking from Qatar, Head Coach Flemming Serritslev says all teams have had no competition for more than a year and it’s hard to predict their opponent’s capabilities.

Serritslev says the Bula Boys will have to rely on their instincts and focus on their own playing style as they prepare to take down the 153rd ranked team in the world.

“We are also able to implement our playing style philosophy also in the match against New Caledonia, if we can do this then I’m optimistic but I’m very much aware that New Caledonia they’re normally a strong team and seeing with my glasses I know it’ll be a very good match”.

Serritslev says they know there is a tough task ahead but the boys are in high spirits.

Fiji plays New Caledonia at 5am tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, four matches including one Digicel Women’s Super League and three Digicel Premier League will be held at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Rewa women faces Suva at 11am followed by the first DPL match between Navua and Nasinu at 1pm.

At 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.

All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 1 0 8 1 +7 13 SUVA 5 4 1 0 12 7 +5 13 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 5 2 0 3 9 10 -1 6 NASINU 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 2 10

-8 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2



Click on the image for a bigger view