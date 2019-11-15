Serritslev notes improvement in player’s performance

National football head coach Flemming Serritslev has noted some improvements in the performances of players at the Courts Inter-District Championship.

He says the intensity of the games in both the premier and senior divisions have lifted compared to what he saw in the Battle of the Giants tournament in August.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Serritslev says seeing the progress evident in the performance of the teams is pleasing and means they are in track in achieving the goals they’ve set out for the development of football in the country.

“Teams are trying to play like we want them to play, which means we want to play a fast game on the ground, try to play forward if it’s possible. One thing that improved in the premier league is the intensity of the games which was actually totally okay.”

The Danish national is expecting for more great football in the coming semi-finals and final rounds of the Courts IDC.

The premier division matches continue today at ANZ Stadium with Rewa currently facing Nasinu, Nadi takes on Navua at 3pm, Suva battles Lautoka at 5pm and Labasa to meet Ba at 7pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nasinu/Rewa, Suva/Lautoka and Labasa/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.