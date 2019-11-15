Serritslev impressed with Seva and Dunn

National football Head Coach Fleming Serritslev is impressed with the two youngsters in the national squad.

17-year-old Navua striker Thomas Dunn and Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia rubbed shoulders with some of Fiji’s best players at the week-long national training camp.

Serritslev says the two players were selected on merit and they deserve to be in the national squad.

“BOG has been the place for selecting the players this time we have not selected the young players because they are we have selected them because they have been playing very well.”

Both Seva and Dunn will be in action for their respective teams in this weekend’s round eight of the Vodafone Premier League.

Ba will host Rewa today at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

Suva will play Labasa at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow at 3pm and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Other matches tomorrow sees Nasinu taking on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm and Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.