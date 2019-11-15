Serritslev impressed with players performance

National football coach Flemming Serritslev is impressed with the player’s performance in the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament so far.

Serritslev says the younger players put up an outstanding performance.

Giving his analysis after the pool matches yesterday, the former Danish international said majority of the teams showed high level of competition despite the weather conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have been playing too many long balls, we saw it in the match against Suva and Ba where both of them used a lot of long balls. But also more or half of the match has been played with good football on the ground and we’ve seen two or three very good matches on a high level.”

The national coach is also expected to be identifying potential players from the tournament to join the national squad.

Meanwhile, the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-finals kicks-off on Saturday with Delta One Automotive Rewa taking on Priceline Pharmacy Ba at 2pm followed by All in One Builders Nadi facing Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva at 4pm.

The finals of the Punjas BOG kicks off on Sunday.