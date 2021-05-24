Home

Football

Serritslev impressed with national team’s fitness level

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 10, 2021 4:58 pm

National football coach Flemming Serritslev is surprised with the player’s fitness level, which he described as ‘up to his expectations’.

The team marched into camp in Ba last week, and have been going through some grueling training sessions ahead of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers which will be held in March next year.

Serritslev says he’s happy that players were following their training schedules during the lockdown.

“In the beginning we are focusing very much on our physical preparation of the players at that the same time we want to focus on our playing philosophy.

The association is also trying to get the national players in the North over to Viti Levu.

Players have been constantly reminded also to abide by the strict COVID protocols.

