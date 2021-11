Serritslev hoping for January friendlies

The Digicel National Football team is looking at the FIFA Window in January to play international matches.

Coach Flemming Serritslev says they can’t measure where they stand without playing some international opponents.

Serritslev adds he also wants to assess players’ fitness levels but it’s unfortunate they aren’t able to play.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the national coach adds they’ll definitely we will be looking at the January FIFA window to arrange some matches and if they get the green light then they’ll name a strong team with a mixture of players to form the best side.

The national squad is in camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba and players will feature for their respective teams in this weekend’s Digicel Premier League.

Three games will be held on Sunday with Rewa taking on Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, Lautoka hosts Nadi at Churchill Park and Navua meets Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex while.

All games will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

The lone game on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

[Source:Fiji FA]

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 8 6 1 1 11 5 +6 19 BA 8 4 1 3 11 7 +4 13 REWA 9 3 3 3 10 9 +1 12 NADI 9 2 5 2 10 12 -2 11 SUVA 9 3 2 4 7 10 -3 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADROGA 9 1 4 4 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5