Serritslev confident of Fiji chances at Qatar

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 2, 2022 5:35 am

In comparison to other Pacific Island nations, Flemming Serritslev feels the national football squad is in a good position heading into the Qatar qualifiers next month.

The Fiji Football Men’s Head Coach has been working hard to get the team in peak form after the restrictions were lifted last October.

Serritslev says New Zealand, who has played several preseason matches in recent months, will be one of their toughest opponent heading into the pool stages.

“I believe the conditions, except for New Zealand, I believe the conditions has been more or less the same. If you take Solomon, Vanuatu, and the French Colonist. I don’t believe they have better conditions then us. Maybe they have been playing in the competition. Maybe they have been playing in the competition more than us, but that’s the only difference.”

Fiji will face New Caledonia on March 18th, followed by New Zealand on the 21st, and then Papua New Guinea on the 24th.

