Serritslev builds strong national team

Fiji Football Head Coach Flemming Serritsliv is building a strong team for the Oceania Football Federation competition that will be played later this year.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament that was scheduled to be held in May, is now postponed.

This gives Serritslev and the national team ample time to prepare.

“We already had two camps and I am slightly optimistic that on behalf of Fiji Football we can build a very good national team.”

Serristlev has selected a 30-emeber extended side that is laced with veteran players with the likes of Beniamino Matainaqara, Tevita Waranivalu and Rusiate Matairerega.

He adds the squad will be a mix of senior and junior players from other districts as well.