Serritslev aware of PNG threat

The Digicel Bula Boys are aware of Papua New Guinea’s strengths ahead of their MSG Prime Ministers Cup semifinal clash this afternoon in Vanuatu.

Head Coach Fleming Serristlev says he’s confident that the national side has what it takes to deliver.

He says they have a strong squad that will be led by Roy Krishna.

Serritslev adds PNG is a good team and they’ll try to make amends after losing to them in Qatar in March.

Fiji was beaten 2-1 by PNG at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania qualifiers and their goal was scored by Tevita Waranivalu who will also play today.

The Bula Boys face PNG at 4pm.

In another semifinal at 6pm, the Solomon Islands meet Vanuatu Development.