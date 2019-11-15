Home

Series A season pushed to August 2

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 24, 2020 6:00 pm
Italian football chiefs yesterday announced that the end of the Series A season will be pushed back from June 30th to August 2nd.

This is enable them to finish the season suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina said the FIGC would “adopt a resolution in the coming hours to postpone the end of the 2019/2020 sports season to August 2nd.

Article continues after advertisement

No sport has been played in Italy since the 9th of March as the country grapples with the COVID-19 crisis which has killed over 25,000 people.

 

[Source: Barrons]

