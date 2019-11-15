Serie A Teams set to return to individual training in May

Serie A sides will be allowed to return to individual training on May 4th and team training on May 18.

This is after the Italian prime minister announced the first steps in lifting the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

There are hopes Serie A fixtures could resume between 27 May and 2 June – with an end date for the season of early August.

However, there was no formal announcement on the possibility of when Serie A might resume, even behind closed doors.

Parks will also reopen in the country, which has Europe’s highest official death toll.

Serie A was suspended on 9 March and a number of players tested positive for the virus.