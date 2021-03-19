Home

Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City

BBC Sports
March 30, 2021 10:55 am
Sergio Aguero. [Source: News24]

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old striker’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has been told it will not be renewed.

The Argentine, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club.

Article continues after advertisement

He will be honoured by a statue at Etihad Stadium, alongside title-winning captain Vincent Kompany and influential playmaker David Silva, who left the club in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

