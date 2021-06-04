Home


Senisi injured, Pessina late replacement

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 8, 2021 12:55 pm
[Source: Google]

Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina has been called up as a late replacement for the injured Stefano Sensi in the Italy squad for the Euro 2020.

Sensi aggravated a muscular injury in training last week.

The Inter-midfielder has struggled with injuries all season.

Article continues after advertisement

The Italian soccer federation announced that the 24-year-old Pessina would replace Sensi after getting the green light from UEFA’s medical commission.

Pessina, who has played five times for Italy, had been included in the provisional 28-man squad for Euro 2020 but was cut from the final list of 26.

He scored his first two goals for Italy in the recent 7-0 thrashing of San Marino.

The delayed Euro 2020 finals kick off in Rome on Friday with Italy playing Turkey in the opening match.

[Source: The Sacramento Bee]

