Rewa to play Ba without a coach

The Rewa Football team will be going into their Vodafone Premier League match against Ba this weekend without a coach.

Senior players like Tevita Waranivalu and Simione Tamanisau who is back with the Delta Tigers will be leading the team against Ba.

Former Rewa player Pita Rabo led the team last season when they finished second last on the VPL points table after winning only three out of ten matches.

Rewa Football Association is expected to make an announcement soon regarding their new coach.

The Delta Tigers host defending champions Ba on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Other games on Sunday sees Lautoka play Nasinu at Churchill Park and newly promoted Navua take on Nadi at the Uprising grounds in Pacific Harbour.

All the games on Sunday will be played at 3pm.

On Saturday, Labasa host Suva at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.