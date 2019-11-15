Senior football playoff dates confirmed

The first leg of the Vodafone Senior League final playoffs will be held next weekend.

Bua will host Nadroga next Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa after the Fiji Football Association confirmed the playoff dates.

The Courts IDC senior division champions Nadroga will then play Bua on the 8th of next month in the second leg Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Both playoffs are scheduled for kickoff at 2pm.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal says the matches will be played on and away from goal rule basis.

This means should there be a tie after the completion of both matches, the team scoring more away goals win.

However, should both teams have equal away goals then the winner will be decided by extra time and penalty kicks after the completion of the second match.

The winner of the playoffs will automatically qualify for the Premier Division next year.

The two teams last met during the IDC two weeks ago where the Stallions came out victors with a 3-nil score-line.

Meanwhile, round 12 of the VPL kicks off tomorrow with Labasa hosting Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

At 3pm, Ba faces Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

On Sunday, Suva takes on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium and Navua battles Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Both matches will be played at 3pm.