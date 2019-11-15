Senior division IDC moved to Uprising ground

The senior division competition of the 2020 Courts Inter District Championship which was scheduled to be played at Buckhurst Park ground has been shifted to Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Football Association chief executive officer, Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says Buckhurst Park is now in unplayable conditions due to the unfavorable weather and continuous rain for the past few days.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA earlier postponed the Women’s IDC to the end of this month.

The IDC starts tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium and Uprising ground.