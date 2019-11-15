Senior and women’s IDC games may be played elsewhere

The Fiji Football Association may move some senior and women’s Courts Inter District Championship games to other venues.

This is if Bidesi and Burkhust Park is not in good condition next week.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the weather will be a determining factor next week before they make any decision.

He adds they have other alternatives at the moment.

Yusuf says if the weather is not on their side, then Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor and Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori may host games.

“We will not allow our players to play in a pitch that’s not in good condition so we are working on getting alternative arrangements. We have the Fiji FA grounds here, maybe we’ll get the women’s to play here and we’ll look at other parks including Uprising in Navua or Ratu Cakobau Park for the other senior division matches.”

The IDC is scheduled to kick off next Tuesday with the Premier, Senior and Women’s competitions at the ANZ Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi Park in Suva.