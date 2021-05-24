Senegal wins first ever Africa Cup

Senegal has won the Africa Cup of Nations defeating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout this morning.

Sadio Mane was the star of the match, netting the winning spot-kick.

Both teams were locked at nil-all at fulltime forcing the game to a penalty shootout.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy denied Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to win it in Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium.

Gabaski had made three good saves from Senegal’s Bamba Dieng in extra time.

[Source: BBC Sports]