Senegal to face Burkina Faso in African Cup semi-final

Senegal overcame Equatorial Guinea to set up an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Burkina Faso.

Senegal were ahead with a first-time strike following Sadio Mane’s pass.

Equatorial Guinea were awarded a penalty before the decision was overturned, but then equalized soon after through Jannick Buyla’s low shot.

But substitute Cheikhou Kouyate volleyed Senegal ahead, with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr side-footing a late third.

Senegal, who never have won the tournament, face Burkina Faso on Wednesday, before Egypt play Cameroon in the second semi-final on Thursday, with the final taking place on Sunday, 6 February.

Equatorial Guinea, 114th in Fifa’s world rankings, had been hoping to cause an upset against a Senegal side ranked 20th – the highest-placed African nation.