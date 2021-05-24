Senegal through to African Cup final

Senegal is through to their third Africa Cup of Nations final with Sadio Mane on target to help them overcome Burkino Faso 3-1 today.

In an eventful game, VAR chalked off two Senegal penalties, with Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi injured during the events of the first.

Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye put Senegal in charge before Blati Toure narrowed the deficit late on.

Article continues after advertisement

But Mane chipped in to settle victory for the tournament favourites.

It was Mane’s 29th goal for his country, taking him level with Henri Camara at the top of their all-time scorer list.

Senegal will face Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday’s final.