Senegal seek to end African drought

[Source: Reuters]

In a tournament packed with surprises, Senegal will try to add to the list of stunners in the Round of 16 when they take on England, who have never lost to an African side.

If Senegal are to pull off the shock they might have to do it without their inspirational leader and coach Aliou Cisse, who has been sidelined with an illness.

Adding to the challenge the African champions will definitely be without their midfield general Idrissa Gueye, who is suspended for the match at Al Bayt having picked up a second yellow card against Ecuador in their final group match.

England have faced African opposition 20 times, including seven at a World Cup, and have yet to lose.

While African nations have lost eight of their nine World Cup knockout round games against European sides, Cisse was there for the one success in 2002 when Senegal beat Sweden to reach the quarter-finals.

Senegal faces England tomorrow at 7am but before that France will meet Poland at 3am.

You can catch the live coverage on FBC Sports.