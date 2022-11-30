Senegal next for England

[Source: FIFA World Cup]

England striker Marcus Rashford hopes they can build on their win today against Wales in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United star was on fire for England after netting a double this morning in their 3-nil win.

Rashford says the journey will get tougher from here but hopefully, they can progress further in the competition.

“You know moments like this is why I play football, you know the biggest moments, the best moments, I’m really happy today, I’m happy that we’re going through to the next round of the tournament and hopefully we can build on this performance.”

In other games today, USA beat Iran 1-nil, Netherlands defeated hosts Qatar 2-0 and Senegal edged Ecuador 2-1.

There’ll be four games tomorrow with Tunisia facing France and Australia meets Denmark at 3am.

At 7am Poland plays Argentina while Saudi Arabia takes on Mexico.

Two games will air LIVE on FBC TV and the other two on FBC Sports HD channel.