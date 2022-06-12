Semifinals confirmed for Muslim IDC

Lautoka is one of the teams through to the semifinals.[FMSA-Facebook]

The semifinals of the Fiji Muslim Sports Association Digicel IDC have been confirmed for today.

At 9.30am Varavu will meet Maiganiya while in the second semis at 10.45am Lautoka face Drasa.

It’s expected to be an exciting elimination as all teams are aiming for the final spot.

FMSA President Javed Ahmed says it’s more than just a tournament for many players.

“We look forward to the FANCA (Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and America) nations World Cup, so this is also part of our selection process for all the teams including the main teams, and players are showing their skills to the national selectors so they can be part of the extended squad for FANCA Nations World Cup”.

You can catch the live commentaries of both semifinals and final on Mirchi FM today.

The first semifinal starts at 9:30am, the second semis at 10:45am, and the final at 4pm.