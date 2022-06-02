Semi-finals two different ball games:Patel

Despite some mixed results in the group stages, the two Digicel Fiji FACT semifinals are going to be a different ball game for the teams involved.

This is the view of Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel as we’re two days away from the semis.

Patel believes the top four teams improved as they progressed and anyone can win this weekend.

Group A winners 4R Electrical Labasa will face group B runners up RC Manibhai Ba at 2.30pm on Saturday while the top seed from pool B, Ram’s Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva faces Baker’s Fresh Biscuit Crackers Lautoka at 5pm.

Both matches will be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with the final on Sunday at 3pm.

Local fans can watch the semifinals and finals on FBC Pop channel on Walesi for $70 or $40USD for overseas viewers.

Meanwhile, the Veterans tournament is underway at Lawaqa Park and looking at some results, My Suva Legends drew nil all with Nadroga Legends, Nadi Legends 0-0 Ba Legends and Suva Combine Masters 2-1 Lautoka Masters.