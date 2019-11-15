Home

Self-belief is the key for Nadroga football

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 5, 2020 12:04 pm
The Nadroga football team [Source: Fiji Football]

By this time next year, the Professional Valuations Nadroga football side will be playing in the premier division.

These were the words of a confident Nadroga coach Johnny Williams ahead of their second Vodafone senior league playoff on Saturday against Bua.

Williams says self-belief is the key for the Stallions.

‘They have come to believe in themselves it’s simple as that, that they believed in themselves that they can do it from scratch, I believe they have come to believe in them that’s the main thing I believe in teams, a team that believes in themselves will succeed’.

Bua lost nil-3 to the Stallions at Subrail Park last weekend and they will need to win by four clear goals for a promotion to the premier division next year.

Nadroga will host Bua at Lawaqa Park in the second leg of the senior playoff on Saturday at 6pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

