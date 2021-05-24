Selection door still open for women footballers

The door is open for the potential players to join the Digicel Fiji Women’s team in camp for the 2022 OFC Nations Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Coach and Fiji FA Technical Director, Timo Jankowski says he will be eying players during the Women’s Super League.

Jankowski says the Super League will also be an opportunity to assess the current national players.

Article continues after advertisement

The German national says he’s happy with the progress shown by the players during the two weeks camp.

Last week the team was assisted by national men’s coach Flemming Serritslev.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues this Sunday with Ba playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Suva is going to host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

[Source: Fiji FA]