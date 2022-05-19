Sela returns for Fiji FACT

Josaia Sela.

After two years away from Fiji Football tournaments, rising football star Josaia Sela is ready to return to the Digicel Fiji FACT.

The 19-year-old broke his shin during the Battle of the Giants competition in 2020, forcing him to miss over six months of action.

Sela, like many others, believed his career ended, but he persevered through an intense six months of therapy sessions to make his return.

“When I was injured, I thought my career was over and my mother kept motivating me. I always prayed and kept motivating myself that I will be back.”



He adds his mother has been the driving force behind his football career.

“Since my mother was motivating me where ever I always go and play her is always supporting me. To keep on pushing hard and keep on playing and trusting God in whatever you do.”

Sela is one of the players expected to be included in the match-day roster on Sunday.

Rewa will take on Labasa first at 5pm on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries of this match on Mirchi FM with Nadi vs Navua clash at 1pm and the Suva vs RC Manubhai Ba at 3pm.

The first match kicks-off at 11am between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu.