Sela may be out for two years says Dr Kumar

Rewa striker Josaia Sela is expected to be out of action for about two years.

This is the professional opinion of Fiji Football Association Doctor, Ronal Kumar.

Dr Kumar says Sela fractured his shin when he collided with young Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Seva in their Punjas Battle of the Giants semifinal at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Sela who is the younger brother of national rep Iosefo Verevou and Epeli Saukuru netted the first goal for Rewa in the semifinal before being injured.

Dr Kumar adds based on the youngster’s injury he should be playing in six to eight months if he gets proper treatment.

However, without professional treatment, Sela is expected to be out for two years.