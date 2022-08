[Source: Dailypost.ng

Nigeria recorded its second win in the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup this morning.

The Group C leaders handed South Korea its first defeat with 1-0 win.

Esther Onyenezide scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Another Group C encounter kicks off at 2pm between France and Canada.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands is currently leading the United States of America 1-0.

The match continues.