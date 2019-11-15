Home

Second win for champs at Futsal IDC

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 4, 2020 12:43 pm

Defending Vodafone Futsal IDC champions HLB Mann Judd Suva has recorded their second win in the competition.

Suva defeated Labasa 5-0 today and yesterday they defeated Southern Forest Navua 5-4.

Meanwhile, Navua managed to win its first match following their 9-7 victory against Niyensh Investment Nadroga this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Looking at the games later this afternoon, Lami takes on Tavua at 1:45pm, Nadroga meets Labasa at 4pm, Navua play its third match against Rewa at 5:15pm.

Tailevu/Naitaisiri battles Tavua at 6:30pm and the final match of day two will be between Nadi and Ba at 7:45pm.

