Football
Second win for champs at Futsal IDC
December 4, 2020 12:43 pm
Defending Vodafone Futsal IDC champions HLB Mann Judd Suva has recorded their second win in the competition.
Suva defeated Labasa 5-0 today and yesterday they defeated Southern Forest Navua 5-4.
Meanwhile, Navua managed to win its first match following their 9-7 victory against Niyensh Investment Nadroga this morning.
Article continues after advertisement
Looking at the games later this afternoon, Lami takes on Tavua at 1:45pm, Nadroga meets Labasa at 4pm, Navua play its third match against Rewa at 5:15pm.
Tailevu/Naitaisiri battles Tavua at 6:30pm and the final match of day two will be between Nadi and Ba at 7:45pm.
Sponsored Links