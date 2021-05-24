Home

Football

Second place finish for Rewa in DPL

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 19, 2021 5:48 pm
The Rewa football team after beating Nadi 3-nil to secure second spot in the Digicel Premier League points standings.

Rewa is a step closer to qualifying for the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League next year.

The Delta Tigers finished second in the Digicel Premier League with 25 points after defeating Nadi 3-1 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Rodicks Singh’s men will face national league champion Lautoka in June next year with the winner advancing to the O-League.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA149322211+1130
REWA147432011+925
BA136342211+1121
SUVA136251611+520
LABASA14473912-319
NADI143651424-1015
NAVUA142391021-119
NADROGA141671022-129

Rewa looked confident coming into the match, delivering on its assignment early.

Young Nadi goalkeeper, Tevita Ravai denied Samuela Nabenia twice in the first five minutes of the match, tapping his attempts out.


Samuela Nabenia celebrates after scoring Rewa’s first goal against Nadi

But Nabenia was not going to be denied the third time around after a nice cross from Kavaia Rawaqa set up perfectly for the 26-year-old to head home the first goal in the seventh minute.


Samuela Nabenia scoring the first goal for Rewa against Nadi.

The Jetsetters had their chances but they just couldn’t quite finish them off.

Rewa’s second goal came five minutes before half-time.

Tevita Waranivalu showed some fancy footwork before passing to Iowane Matanisiga who kicked the ball high enough for brother Gabiriele Matanisiga to head the ball home.

The hosts led 2-0 at the breather.

The Rewa fans were on their feet again 20 minutes into the second spell with some nice touches from Nabenia and replacement striker, Epeli Valevou.

Valevou was the man to finish the job, tapping the ball into the net.

Nadi was finally on the scoreboard through Mosese Nauci in the dying minutes of the match.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 13
18 Dec - Friday7:00PMBa6 - 1LabasaChurchill Park
19 Dec - Saturday4:00PMNadroga1 - 2NavuaLawaqa Park
20 Dec - Sunday1:00PMLautoka2 - 1LabasaChurchill Park
20 Dec - Sunday3:30PMBa0 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
20 Dec - Sunday3:30PMRewa3 - 1NadiANZ Stadium
Round 13
10 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa1 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday4:00PMLabasa1 - 0SuvaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NavuaPrince Charles Park
12 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 3LautokaLawaqa Park
Round 12
03 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa2 - 1NavuaANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMBa3 - 0NavuaChurchill Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMLabasa0 - 1NadiANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 3RewaLawaqa Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka1 - 1BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva4 - 0NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

