Football
Second place finish for Rewa in DPL
December 19, 2021 5:48 pm
The Rewa football team after beating Nadi 3-nil to secure second spot in the Digicel Premier League points standings.
Rewa is a step closer to qualifying for the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League next year.
The Delta Tigers finished second in the Digicel Premier League with 25 points after defeating Nadi 3-1 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.
Rodicks Singh’s men will face national league champion Lautoka in June next year with the winner advancing to the O-League.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|14
|9
|3
|2
|22
|11
|+11
|30
|REWA
|14
|7
|4
|3
|20
|11
|+9
|25
|BA
|13
|6
|3
|4
|22
|11
|+11
|21
|SUVA
|13
|6
|2
|5
|16
|11
|+5
|20
|LABASA
|14
|4
|7
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|19
|NADI
|14
|3
|6
|5
|14
|24
|-10
|15
|NAVUA
|14
|2
|3
|9
|10
|21
|-11
|9
|NADROGA
|14
|1
|6
|7
|10
|22
|-12
|9
Rewa looked confident coming into the match, delivering on its assignment early.
Young Nadi goalkeeper, Tevita Ravai denied Samuela Nabenia twice in the first five minutes of the match, tapping his attempts out.
Samuela Nabenia celebrates after scoring Rewa’s first goal against Nadi
But Nabenia was not going to be denied the third time around after a nice cross from Kavaia Rawaqa set up perfectly for the 26-year-old to head home the first goal in the seventh minute.
Samuela Nabenia scoring the first goal for Rewa against Nadi.
The Jetsetters had their chances but they just couldn’t quite finish them off.
Rewa’s second goal came five minutes before half-time.
Tevita Waranivalu showed some fancy footwork before passing to Iowane Matanisiga who kicked the ball high enough for brother Gabiriele Matanisiga to head the ball home.
The hosts led 2-0 at the breather.
The Rewa fans were on their feet again 20 minutes into the second spell with some nice touches from Nabenia and replacement striker, Epeli Valevou.
Valevou was the man to finish the job, tapping the ball into the net.
Nadi was finally on the scoreboard through Mosese Nauci in the dying minutes of the match.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 13
|18 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Ba
|6 - 1
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|19 Dec - Saturday
|4:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 2
|Navua
|Lawaqa Park
|20 Dec - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Lautoka
|2 - 1
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|20 Dec - Sunday
|3:30PM
|Ba
|0 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|20 Dec - Sunday
|3:30PM
|Rewa
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 13
|10 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Navua
|Prince Charles Park
|12 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 12
|03 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|3 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Labasa
|0 - 1
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 3
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 0
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park