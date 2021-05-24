Second place finish for Rewa in DPL

Rewa is a step closer to qualifying for the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League next year.

The Delta Tigers finished second in the Digicel Premier League with 25 points after defeating Nadi 3-1 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Rodicks Singh’s men will face national league champion Lautoka in June next year with the winner advancing to the O-League.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 14 9 3 2 22 11 +11 30 REWA 14 7 4 3 20 11 +9 25 BA 13 6 3 4 22 11 +11 21 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 14 4 7 3 9 12 -3 19 NADI 14 3 6 5 14 24 -10 15 NAVUA 14 2 3 9 10 21 -11 9 NADROGA 14 1 6 7 10 22 -12 9

Rewa looked confident coming into the match, delivering on its assignment early.

Young Nadi goalkeeper, Tevita Ravai denied Samuela Nabenia twice in the first five minutes of the match, tapping his attempts out.



Samuela Nabenia celebrates after scoring Rewa’s first goal against Nadi

But Nabenia was not going to be denied the third time around after a nice cross from Kavaia Rawaqa set up perfectly for the 26-year-old to head home the first goal in the seventh minute.



Samuela Nabenia scoring the first goal for Rewa against Nadi.

The Jetsetters had their chances but they just couldn’t quite finish them off.

Rewa’s second goal came five minutes before half-time.

Tevita Waranivalu showed some fancy footwork before passing to Iowane Matanisiga who kicked the ball high enough for brother Gabiriele Matanisiga to head the ball home.

The hosts led 2-0 at the breather.

The Rewa fans were on their feet again 20 minutes into the second spell with some nice touches from Nabenia and replacement striker, Epeli Valevou.

Valevou was the man to finish the job, tapping the ball into the net.

Nadi was finally on the scoreboard through Mosese Nauci in the dying minutes of the match.