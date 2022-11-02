Second leg of DSL playoff in Ba

Tavua team.

The second leg of the Digicel Senior League play-off between Seaqaqa and Tavua will be held at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Ba.

This has been confirmed by Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf who says the match will be held on Sunday at 2pm.

The match was planned to be held at Garvey Park in Tavua but the ground is unavailable.

Seaqaqa has the upper-hand with a 2-1win from the first leg in Labasa last week but Tavua is expected to come out guns blazing especially with the return of five of its key players.

Coach Mohammed Asif Khan says these five players were not available for the first clash at Subrail Park but they are sure to play this weekend.

Khan says their aim is to be in the top tier and they will need Tavua fans to turn up in numbers on Sunday to support them.