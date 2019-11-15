Second half of Fiji FACT semifinal abandoned

The second half of the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinal match between Nadi and Rewa has been abandoned.

This decision has been made by the referee due to the unplayable ground condition.

The second half of the match will now be played tomorrow at 12pm before Suva takes on Labasa in the second semifinal at 1pm.

Fiji FA resident Rajesh atel says the final will be played next week.

He says if Labasa wins then the final will be played at Subrail Park.

However, if they lose then the Fiji FA will make a decision on the final venue.

The Labasa Town Council worked on the pitch yesterday and the playing field was much better than the first two days, however, just minutes before kick-off heavy rain was experienced in Labasa.

Players tried their best to control the ball under heavy conditions but they had to struggle throughout the first half.

Meanwhile, Nadi was leading 1-0 and the match tomorrow will continue from the same scoreline.

Nadi was first on the scoreboard following a set piece corner in the fifth minute.

Veteran Avinesh Waran Suwamy took the corner kick before Vuniuci Tikomaimereke finished it off with a beautiful header.