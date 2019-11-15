Second half of Fiji FACT semifinal delayed

The second half of the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinal match between Esy Kool Nadi and Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa has been delayed by half hour.

This decision has been made by the referee due to the unplayable ground condition.

A decision on whether the game will continue will be made after 30 minutes.

The Labasa Town Council worked on the pitch yesterday and the playing field was much better than the first two days, however, just minutes before kick off heavy rain was experienced in Labasa.

Players tried their best to control the ball under heavy conditions but they had to struggle throughout the first half.

Meanwhile, Nadi Is leading 1-0.

Nadi was first on the scoreboard following a set piece corner in the fifth minute.

Veteran Avinesh Waran Suwamy took the corner kick before Vuniuci Tikomaimereke finished it off with a beautiful header.