Seaqaqa take first lead in Premier Division race

[File Photo]

Seaqaqa has delivered a strong start to the Senior League play-off securing a 2-1 win over Tavua.

The two sides are in contention for the lone spot in the Premier Division.

Tavua hit first with a goal from Hussieni Khan in the 23rd minute. Unfortunately, that was the only goal the western side was able to make.

Article continues after advertisement

The two goals for Seaqaqa came from Josevata Navula in the 43rd minute and Rusiate Doidoi in the 89th minute.

Tavua will have another chance to prove itself worthy of a Premier Division spot as it hosts Seaqaqa next Saturday at Garvey Park at 1pm.